BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $255,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock opened at $173.67 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $132.68 and a 12 month high of $180.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.68. The company has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,274,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,494,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,996,652.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,228 shares of company stock worth $26,934,906. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.79.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

