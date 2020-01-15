BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $318,000 Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. United Bank raised its position in Allstate by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Allstate by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 651,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,273,000 after buying an additional 22,968 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Allstate by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its position in Allstate by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 38,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.55.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ALL opened at $113.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $114.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

