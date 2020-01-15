BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho set a $90.00 target price on Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

NYSE MPC opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

