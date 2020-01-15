BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $491,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $178.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.01 and a 52-week high of $182.34.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.32%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Mines sold 12,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $2,179,391.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total transaction of $1,138,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,323.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,669 shares of company stock worth $41,624,681 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.64.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

