BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 16,903.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,006,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,819 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,111,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,686,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Bank of America upped their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $221,045.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.11. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

