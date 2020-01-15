BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,137,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,344,000 after purchasing an additional 122,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,376,000 after buying an additional 124,090 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,543,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,895,000 after buying an additional 1,395,888 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,552,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,847,000 after buying an additional 629,124 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 729,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,743,000 after buying an additional 46,562 shares during the period. 71.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE:STZ opened at $190.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.14 and a 12-month high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Constellation Brands from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.83.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.