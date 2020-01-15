BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Raised to $580.00 at Citigroup

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $565.00 to $580.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BlackRock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.28.

BlackRock stock opened at $518.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $393.40 and a 12 month high of $525.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.52 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 48,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,619,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $827,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 34,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,289,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

