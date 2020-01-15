Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given Buy Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BSX. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Boston Scientific from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.62.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.40. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,902.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Williamson Scott bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 195,751 shares of company stock valued at $8,680,501 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 5,664.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,797,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645,002 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Boston Scientific by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 9,195,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974,823 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Boston Scientific by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,545,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,591 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,320,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $529,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,474,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

