Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) Shares Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian increased its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,293 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned about 0.12% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,580 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.