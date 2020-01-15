Brockman Mining Ltd (ASX:BCK) Insider Kwai Hoi Purchases 10,176,000 Shares

Brockman Mining Ltd (ASX:BCK) insider Kwai Hoi purchased 10,176,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$1,658,688.00 ($1,176,374.47).

Kwai Hoi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kwai Hoi purchased 340,000 shares of Brockman Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$46,240.00 ($32,794.33).

On Thursday, December 5th, Kwai Hoi acquired 1,904,000 shares of Brockman Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$293,216.00 ($207,954.61).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.03. The company has a market cap of $239.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 14.51 and a quick ratio of 13.94. Brockman Mining Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of A$0.10 ($0.07).

Brockman Mining Company Profile

Brockman Mining Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore projects in Western Australia. It also engages in the exploitation, processing, and sales of copper ore concentrates and other mineral ore products in the People's Republic of China.

