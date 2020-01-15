Brokerages Expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to post $76.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.33 million to $76.80 million. Culp posted sales of $77.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year sales of $296.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.87 million to $298.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $306.52 million, with estimates ranging from $304.74 million to $309.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Culp.

Get Culp alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Culp by 22.0% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 6,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Culp in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Culp by 88.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Culp by 13.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Culp by 53.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CULP opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.59. Culp has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Culp’s payout ratio is presently 102.44%.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Culp (CULP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.