Buckingham Research Boosts Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target to $46.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its price objective lifted by Buckingham Research from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

LAZ stock opened at $44.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.98 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 50.66% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lazard will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $165,795.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 132,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 49,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the third quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

