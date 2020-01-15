Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,657.90

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,657.90 and last traded at $1,652.34, with a volume of 445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,615.48.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CABO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,339.60.

The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.99 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,531.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1,345.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.25 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.64 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 31.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,509.50, for a total value of $344,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,701.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,510.15, for a total value of $1,084,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,760,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 13.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1,218.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,309,000 after buying an additional 97,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

