Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Shares Purchased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 65.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CADE opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 508,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,324.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,387 shares of company stock valued at $606,140 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cadence Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

