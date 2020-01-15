Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) to Hold

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Longbow Research lowered Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hexcel from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $87.00 price objective on Hexcel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hexcel from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

NYSE:HXL opened at $78.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.88 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 66.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,659,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,008 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

