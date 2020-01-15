Canada Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.73

Canada Cobalt Works Inc (CVE:CCW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 1023522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

The stock has a market cap of $57.08 million and a PE ratio of -11.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.37.

Canada Cobalt Works Company Profile (CVE:CCW)

Canada Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and cobalt deposits. It focuses on exploring and developing the Castle mine near Gowganda; and the Beaver and Violet mines near Cobalt.

