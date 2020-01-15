Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Holdings Boosted by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 27,186.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 252,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 251,747 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $261.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12-month low of $191.70 and a 12-month high of $267.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $1.20. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.6303 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CP. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.29.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.