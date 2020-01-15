Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Buy”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CFPZF. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC raised Canfor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised Canfor to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Canfor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CFPZF opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Canfor has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.