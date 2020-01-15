Capital One Financial Downgrades Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Equal Weight

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s current price. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

NYSE PEB opened at $25.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.31. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $34.35.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $423.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.61 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 778.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

