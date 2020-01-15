Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $20.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $374.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $22.90.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 44.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 656.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 200,916 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 591.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 129,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 110,399 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 914,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after buying an additional 46,914 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

