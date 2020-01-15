Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.73

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.73 and last traded at $79.30, with a volume of 9338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.23.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated an “average” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day moving average is $42.37.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The business had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $56,925.00. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 16,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.34 per share, with a total value of $601,398.04. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 125,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,928,870 and sold 416,444 shares valued at $23,620,989. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cardlytics by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cardlytics by 16,371.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cardlytics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 24.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

