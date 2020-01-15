Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.71

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.71 and last traded at $48.55, with a volume of 12851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.31.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CWST shares. ValuEngine cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.60 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,856.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,368.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

