cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Stock Price Down 8.9%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)’s stock price dropped 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.02, approximately 25,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,297,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

YCBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of cbdMD from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of cbdMD in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in cbdMD stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of cbdMD at the end of the most recent quarter.

About cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

