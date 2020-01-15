Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $116.02

Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE:CBOE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.02 and last traded at $115.04, with a volume of 101541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.85.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.71.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (CBOE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

