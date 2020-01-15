CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.02 Million

Equities analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will report $90.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.10 million and the lowest is $89.40 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $93.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $342.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $341.90 million to $343.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $369.80 million, with estimates ranging from $368.20 million to $372.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CECO Environmental.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $85.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.53 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CECO Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CECE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CECO Environmental by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 251,116 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in CECO Environmental by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CECO Environmental by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CECO Environmental by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

CECE opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $278.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CECO Environmental (CECE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.