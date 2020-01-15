Centre Asset Management LLC Makes New $5.88 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 55I LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 31,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 55,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 261,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 16,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.65 per share, with a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,384.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,655 shares of company stock valued at $9,095,955 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

NYSE JPM opened at $138.80 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.24 and a 200 day moving average of $121.84. The company has a market capitalization of $426.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

