CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Director Sells C$63,450.00 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Director John Michael Hooks sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total value of C$63,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,471,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,311,671.50.

John Michael Hooks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, John Michael Hooks sold 25,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.97, for a total transaction of C$49,250.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, John Michael Hooks sold 21,800 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total transaction of C$45,126.00.

CEU opened at C$1.95 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$1.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $543.06 million and a P/E ratio of 16.25.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$315.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$311.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.53.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

