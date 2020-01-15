Charles R. Crisp Sells 420 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Stock

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:EOG opened at $86.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $107.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average of $78.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 100.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,141,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128,570 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,474 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,085 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 30,106 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Howard Weil started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

