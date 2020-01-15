Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Monday. They presently have a target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of .

SCHW has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $47.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.62. The stock has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $14,703,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,202 shares of company stock worth $17,025,191. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

