Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $106.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $115.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.76% from the stock’s previous close.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $113.68 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $104.06 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 40.05%. The business had revenue of $490.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 86,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $5,481,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

