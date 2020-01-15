ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Insider Pui San Kwan Sells 1,000 Shares

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) insider Pui San Kwan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $39,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,334.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pui San Kwan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, Pui San Kwan sold 122,912 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $4,249,067.84.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. ChemoCentryx Inc has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.88 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 143.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.