Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Price Target Increased to GBX 290 by Analysts at Barclays

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 290 ($3.81) in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

CHG stock opened at GBX 267.85 ($3.52) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Chemring Group has a 1 year low of GBX 134 ($1.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 252.19 ($3.32). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 225.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 198.52. The firm has a market cap of $750.95 million and a PE ratio of 34.79.

Chemring Group Company Profile

Chemring Group PLC manufactures and supplies technology electronics and energetic products for defense and security agencies, and defense prime contractors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Norway. It operates through three segments: Countermeasures, Sensors, and Energetic. The Countermeasures segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells expendable countermeasures for protecting air, sea, and land platforms; and land-based electronic warfare equipment.

