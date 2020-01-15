Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Short Interest Update

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 7,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 364,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 18,482 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,868,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,543,000 after acquiring an additional 249,340 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 214,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,856,000 after acquiring an additional 32,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.23. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $59.64 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

