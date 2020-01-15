Churchill China (LON:CHH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,980.00

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and last traded at GBX 1,965 ($25.85), with a volume of 4090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,955 ($25.72).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,844.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,644.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20.

In related news, insider David M. O’Connor sold 14,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,600 ($21.05), for a total transaction of £230,512 ($303,225.47).

About Churchill China (LON:CHH)

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products for retail, hospitality, and household markets worldwide. It offers ceramic tabletop products, such as cups, plates, bowls, accessories, jugs, trays and boards, saucers, cookware, beverage pots, chips mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, stands and risers, mugs, sugar bowls, counter servingware, cutlery, pepper and salt products, crates and carriers, glassware, bud vases, butter blocks/pads, knives, spoons, lids, forks, sachet holders, egg cups, ashtrays, and vinegar/oil bottles.

