Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Sets New 1-Year High at $138.55

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $138.55 and last traded at $138.24, with a volume of 58949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.77.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.27 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.581 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.93%.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.16 per share, with a total value of $123,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,343,000 after purchasing an additional 307,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth about $569,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

