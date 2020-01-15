Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Piper Sandler lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

CINF opened at $104.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.14. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

