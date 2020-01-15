CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Up 17.4% in December

CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CKX opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. CKX Lands has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $11.81.

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CKX Lands stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bfsg LLC owned 0.54% of CKX Lands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CKX Lands Company Profile

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

