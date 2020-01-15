CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Increased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 7,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 29,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 62,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,906 shares in the company, valued at $777,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.36.

CME Group stock opened at $203.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.84. The company has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $2.50 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.