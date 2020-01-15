CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 2,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.36.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,609 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,221. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $203.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.84. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $161.05 and a 12-month high of $224.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.18.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

