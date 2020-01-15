Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Shares Up 2.5%

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.21, 10,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 141,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CODX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 5,486.08% and a negative return on equity of 202.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODX. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 199,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 54,450 shares during the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.