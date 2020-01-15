Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Codemasters Group (LON:CDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 380 ($5.00) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CDM. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Get Codemasters Group alerts:

Shares of CDM opened at GBX 281 ($3.70) on Monday. Codemasters Group has a 12-month low of GBX 159 ($2.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 356 ($4.68). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 263.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 228.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $425.20 million and a P/E ratio of 18.25.

In other Codemasters Group news, insider Rashid Ismail Varachia sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42), for a total transaction of £520,000 ($684,030.52).

About Codemasters Group

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Codemasters Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codemasters Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.