Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.77

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 9194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.91 million. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 65,049 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 24.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

