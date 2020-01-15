CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Short Interest Update

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 12,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CompX International by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CompX International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CompX International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get CompX International alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CIX opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. CompX International has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $17.05.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.