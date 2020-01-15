ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Trading 15.2% Higher

ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s share price traded up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.21, 217,570 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,005,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.51.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that ContraFect Corp will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFRX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,356,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 735,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

