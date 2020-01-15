CounterPath (TSE:PATH) Trading Up 22.1%

CounterPath, Corp. (TSE:PATH) (NASDAQ:CPAH)’s stock price shot up 22.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.79 and last traded at C$6.18, 109,756 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 108,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 million and a PE ratio of -6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.88.

In other CounterPath news, Director Larry Elwood Timlick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.18, for a total transaction of C$71,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,180.

CounterPath Company Profile (TSE:PATH)

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

