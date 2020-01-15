Cowen Increases Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $100.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Cowen from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.

TDOC has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $96.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $98.97. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.27 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.09.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 9,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $717,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,311. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at about $237,000.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

