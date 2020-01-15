Credit Suisse Group Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $340.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s previous close.

NOW has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.82.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $301.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.00 and a 200-day moving average of $270.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $182.46 and a 12-month high of $306.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,507.50, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total value of $604,920.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,476,546.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $372,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,487 shares of company stock valued at $16,652,731. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,794,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,284,000 after acquiring an additional 106,316 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

