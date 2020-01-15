Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Trading Down 4.2%

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE) shares fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03), 260,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 97% from the average session volume of 132,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.38.

About Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE)

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides hardware, software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

