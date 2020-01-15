Critical Analysis: HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) vs. Terreno Realty (OTCMKTS:TRNO)

HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) and Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares HANG LUNG PROPE/S and Terreno Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HANG LUNG PROPE/S N/A N/A N/A Terreno Realty 38.43% 4.60% 3.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HANG LUNG PROPE/S and Terreno Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HANG LUNG PROPE/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Terreno Realty 0 1 3 0 2.75

Terreno Realty has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.78%. Given Terreno Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Terreno Realty is more favorable than HANG LUNG PROPE/S.

Risk and Volatility

HANG LUNG PROPE/S has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terreno Realty has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of HANG LUNG PROPE/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Terreno Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Terreno Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

HANG LUNG PROPE/S pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Terreno Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Terreno Realty has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Terreno Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HANG LUNG PROPE/S and Terreno Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HANG LUNG PROPE/S $1.20 billion 9.10 $1.03 billion N/A N/A Terreno Realty $151.66 million 24.29 $63.28 million N/A N/A

HANG LUNG PROPE/S has higher revenue and earnings than Terreno Realty.

Summary

Terreno Realty beats HANG LUNG PROPE/S on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HANG LUNG PROPE/S

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes retail, office, residential, serviced apartment, and car park properties. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management; car park and project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C.

