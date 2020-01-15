Critical Analysis: Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) & PacWest Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PacWest Bancorp and Solera National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 4 2 0 2.33 Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $41.14, suggesting a potential upside of 11.20%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than Solera National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and Solera National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp 33.80% 9.61% 1.77% Solera National Bancorp 31.58% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and Solera National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp $1.31 billion 3.34 $465.34 million $3.72 9.95 Solera National Bancorp $9.05 million 5.31 $2.23 million N/A N/A

PacWest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats Solera National Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, and online and mobile banking services; and foreign exchange and ATM services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital, private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of January 31, 2019, it had 74 full-service branches located throughout the state of California; and 1 branch in Durham, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, fraud, business debit card, and cash management services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

